New York Jets: 3 stars from Friday’s win/loss vs. Philadelphia

The New York Jets host the Philadelphia Eagles at Metlife Stadium for the last NFL preseason game on Friday, August 27 (8/27/2021). The game will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will only be available on WCBS in the New York City market. The game will also be broadcast in the Philadelphia market on Fox and NBC affiliates. If you are in market, the game can also be streamed on fuboTV, Paramount Plus and other live TV streaming services.