Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Questions and answers from ‘The Car Doctor’

By John Paul, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Traffic Safety, AAA Northeast
Saratogian
 7 days ago

Q. I have a 2004 Dodge Dakota V6 engine with 4-wheel drive and have an engine light question. Recently my truck had a check engine light come on and the engine code was PO508. So far, we have replaced the IAC (idle air control), TBI (throttle body) and computer. After all of these repairs the truck ran good for one week. On a trip to work the truck started to buck, had a loss of power, accelerator pedal had no response, power fluctuated, although I was able to get truck home. When I returned home, I read the same code PO508. We tested for vacuum leaks and had none. Any ideas where to head on this?

www.saratogian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Used Cars#Engine Oil#Bell Housing#Dodge#Iac#Tbi#Rtv#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Banning Old Cars Isn’t The Answer

Believe it or not, some think getting your classic car off the road will save the planet…. EDM Chicago, an entertainment industry publication, recently ran an op-ed titled “Should Old Cars Be Banned to Combat Pollution?” In it, the author argues that junking old cars would cut pollution and specifically carbon emissions, thus saving the planet from the specter of global warming or climate change. The unfortunate thing is she engages in an emotional argument, making many assumptions based likely on what she and probably you have been told through traditional media outlets: that old, inefficient cars are wrecking the environment; switching to electric vehicles will solve this problem; and the science surrounding what’s causing any increase in temperatures is settled.
CarsOneida Dispatch

Questions and Answers with the ‘Car Doctor’

Q. Not exactly a car question but If I have a bill to pay and am driving right by the store where the bill is due is it cheaper or does it use more gas for me to stop the car, go in and pay the bill or is it better to just put a stamp on it and mail it?
CarsTroy Record

Questions and Answers with the ‘Car Doctor’

Q. Not exactly a car question but If I have a bill to pay and am driving right by the store where the bill is due is it cheaper or does it use more gas for me to stop the car, go in and pay the bill or is it better to just put a stamp on it and mail it?
CarsSaratogian

Questions and Answers with the ‘Car Doctor’

Q. Not exactly a car question but If I have a bill to pay and am driving right by the store where the bill is due is it cheaper or does it use more gas for me to stop the car, go in and pay the bill or is it better to just put a stamp on it and mail it?

Comments / 0

Community Policy