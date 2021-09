COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Knight Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police found 16-year-old Roger Feggins suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional and was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 a.m., Deputy Coroner Charles Newton says.