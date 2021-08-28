Cancel
Grant County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 08:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BIG STONE...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 919 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milbank, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 919 am CDT, golfball size hail was reported in Milbank. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Big Stone City and Lagoona Beach around 930 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ortonville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Grant County, SD
Milbank, SD
