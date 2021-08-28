Cancel
Breaking: Jacksonville Jaguars Have Traded QB Gardner Minshew

By Andrew McCarty
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Saturday morning while the world was focused on the return of college football, there was some significant NFL news that stole the headlines. The Philadelphia Eagles announced the team traded for quarterback Gardner Minshew. According to a release from the team, Philadelphia sent a conditional sixth-round pick back to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

