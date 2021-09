It appears to be a matter of time before Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Juventus player. According to multiple reports, Ronaldo has voiced his desire to be sold and is prepared to exit the club, just a week after calling transfer speculation regarding his future disrespectful and "just talk" in a post on Instagram. More than that, Juventus manager Max Allegri and vice president Pavel Nedved issued clear denials of a pending exit for the record-setting goalscorer, even after he was benched for the first game of the season (he came on as a substitute and appeared to score the match-winning goal in stoppage time, only to have it overturned by VAR).