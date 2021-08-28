Tropical Storm Nora expected to become hurricane along Mexican coast

Just as the East Coast begins to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ida, meteorologists have warned that a new hurricane, currently on the move in the central Atlantic, is gathering pace.According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Larry strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph on Friday night.While Larry remains out in the open ocean, it is not expected to pose a serious threat to the United States, but it could cause large waves and dangerous rip currents along the East Coast by late next week.“Significant swells will likely reach the eastern...