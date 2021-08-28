Cancel
Environment

Tropical Storm Nora expected to become hurricane along Mexican coast

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 28 (UPI) — Tropical Storm Nora is expected to strengthen into a hurricane along Mexico’s Pacific coast, forecasters said Friday. In its 7 p.m. CDT update, the National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm was located about 215 miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and 570 miles southeast of Cabo San Lucas. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was heading northwest at 12 mph.

