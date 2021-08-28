Tropical Storm Nora expected to become hurricane along Mexican coast
Aug. 28 (UPI) — Tropical Storm Nora is expected to strengthen into a hurricane along Mexico’s Pacific coast, forecasters said Friday. In its 7 p.m. CDT update, the National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm was located about 215 miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and 570 miles southeast of Cabo San Lucas. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was heading northwest at 12 mph.gephardtdaily.com
