Don’t Miss The Biggest Mardi Gras-Style Festival In Florida This Year, Fantasy Fest
By Marisa Roman
Posted by
Only In Florida
7 days ago
While you could always travel a few states over in order to enjoy New Orleans’ Mardi Gras or country-hop for Carnival in Brazil, we have a festival in Key West that is comparable, if not better. Fantasy Fest in Key West is an adults-only, 10-day festival taking place on the very last week in October. One of the biggest festivals in the state, this celebration is filled with tons of fun, from costume contests to parties in the streets and even a giant parade to end all parades. Are you ready to enjoy this Mardi Gras-style Florida festival?
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you ever been to Fantasy Fest in Key West before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! There are some Floridians who make it a point to visit every year without fail!
If you want to find out more about this Mardi Gras-style Florida festival, including an official schedule of events plus an interactive map, check out the website or Facebook Page.
