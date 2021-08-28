Cancel
Greensboro, NC

One dead after shooting in Greensboro

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 7 days ago

Greensboro Police are now investigating a homicide after two people were found shot in a car on South Street and Randleman Road Friday night.

Police said they were called to the area Friday around 9:37 p.m. They found two people shot in a car.

Police said both were taken to the hospital for treatment, but 21-year-old Travon Lamont Williamson of Greensboro died from his injuries.

Police said the other person had non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

