WATCH: Joe Musgrove’s 2nd shutout of season lifts San Diego Padres over Angels

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Joe Musgrove pitched a three-hit shutout and Jurickson Profar delivered a two-run triple as the San Diego Padres rolled to a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at Anaheim, Calif.

Musgrove (9-8) struck out nine and walked two while tossing his second career shutout and complete game. The other occurred April 9 when he tossed the first no-hitter in San Diego history, blanking the Texas Rangers.

Musgrove is the only Padres’ pitcher to throw a complete game this season. He threw 111 pitches.

Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. each had two hits for the Padres, who snapped a four-game losing streak and won for just the third time in the past 15 games. San Diego remained two games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the National League’s second wild-card berth.

Phil Gosselin had two hits for the Angels, who have lost three straight games and six of their past seven. The two-game series concludes Saturday.

The contest was the first in the regular season this season between Tatis, an NL MVP candidate, and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, the leading American League MVP candidate. Ohtani was hitless in four at-bats.

Ex-Los Angeles Angels staffer reportedly gave oxycodone to MLB players, overdosed at stadium

Shortstop Jose Iglesias made two costly errors for Los Angeles.
Angels right-hander Cooper Criswell (0-1) lasted just 1 1/3 innings and 41 pitches in his major league debut. He allowed three runs and six hits.

San Diego struck for three runs in the second inning, with Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim starting the uprising with one-out singles. Profar then lined a triple into the right-field corner to drive in two before Jake Marisnick followed with a ground single to left.

Iglesias’ nightmare inning occurred in the fifth as the Padres tacked on two unearned runs against Packy Naughton.

Machado led off with a single and Eric Hosmer followed with a potential double-play grounder. But Iglesias mishandled the toss from second baseman David Fletcher and both Machado and Hosmer were safe.

Austin Nola followed with a run-scoring single to left center to make it 4-0. Grisham followed with a possible double-play grounder to first baseman Jared Walsh, who threw to second for the force, but Iglesias’ throw to first was well off the mark with Naughton covering, allowing Hosmer to score from second.

–Field Level Media

