Berrien County First Responder Named EMS Practitioner of the Year

A Berrien County EMT has been named the Michigan EMS Practitioners Association’s Practitioner of the Year. The association says Josh Kay of Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance in Berrien County is the winner for 2021. Each year, the association honors an EMS provider who goes above and beyond to save lives and advance the emergency medical services profession. It says Kay “is an excellent example of what it means to be an EMS practitioner” as he “always goes above and beyond to serve the people of the Southwestern Michigan community.” Kay has more than 27 years of service in EMS, holds his Critical Care Paramedic License and serves as the Operations Manager at SMCAS. Director Brian Scribner says Kay is “known in EMS as someone who goes above and beyond to ensure that his team members are protected and that patients continued to receive top notch care.” He serves the residents of Berrien and Cass counties.