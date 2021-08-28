Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berrien County, MI

Berrien County First Responder Named EMS Practitioner of the Year

wirx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Berrien County EMT has been named the Michigan EMS Practitioners Association’s Practitioner of the Year. The association says Josh Kay of Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance in Berrien County is the winner for 2021. Each year, the association honors an EMS provider who goes above and beyond to save lives and advance the emergency medical services profession. It says Kay “is an excellent example of what it means to be an EMS practitioner” as he “always goes above and beyond to serve the people of the Southwestern Michigan community.” Kay has more than 27 years of service in EMS, holds his Critical Care Paramedic License and serves as the Operations Manager at SMCAS. Director Brian Scribner says Kay is “known in EMS as someone who goes above and beyond to ensure that his team members are protected and that patients continued to receive top notch care.” He serves the residents of Berrien and Cass counties.

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berrien County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Berrien County, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responder#Paramedic#Emt#Ems#Operations#Smcas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy