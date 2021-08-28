Cancel
Washington, DC

Thousands To Gather In Washington And Cities Nationwide For Voting Rights

By Juana Summers
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

On this day in 1963, hundreds of thousands of people converged in the nation's capital for the March on Washington. Activists hope to recreate some of that energy today with events in Washington, D.C.. and elsewhere across the country to push for action on voting rights. NPR political correspondent Juana Summers is out among thousands of marchers now in the nation's capital. Juana, thanks for being with us.

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

SocietyTennessee Tribune

Census, Redistricting, and Voting Rights

NASHVILLE, TN – The latest census data confirms the U.S. population reached 331.4 million in 2020. The Hispanic population grew 23% from 2010-2020, reaching 62.1 million and Latinos now make up 19% of the U.S. population. The number of Black, single-race non-Hispanic. Americans reached 40 million, or 12% of the...
Washington, DCHoya

Georgetown Students Join National Call for Voting Rights, DC Statehood

Georgetown University students joined thousands of people protesting in favor of national voting rights and Washington, D.C. statehood during a march to the National Mall on Aug. 28. Students and organizations including Georgetown’s chapter of Students for D.C. Statehood called for the passage of several bills related to suffrage at...
Phoenix, AZdowntowndevil.com

Crowds gather to rally for voting rights

Hundreds of Arizonans gathered to mark the 58th anniversary of the “I Have a Dream” speech Saturday in Phoenix and rallied for equal voting rights among all Americans as recent state legislatures passed bills restricting voting abilities earlier this year. Arizona was just one of 94 other marches that happened...
Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Observer

Activists gather in downtown Fayetteville to rally for voting rights

About 50 people gathered around the Market House in downtown Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon to rally for fair voting laws both locally and across the country. The demonstration took place on the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s march on Washington where he delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.
AdvocacyNBC Washington

In Photos: Thousands Rally in DC for Voting Rights

Thousands of people rallied and marched through Washington, D.C., in sweltering heat Saturday, advocating for voting rights and other social justice issues. Mayor Muriel Bowser called for the District to be admitted to the union as the 51st state and for 750,000 residents to gain voting representation in Congress. For...
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Columbia NAACP chapter joins thousands across nation for voting rights rally

The Columbia chapter of the NAACP and community members gathered at the Second Missionary Baptist Church to rally for voting rights. The local rally was inspired by the rallies that took place earlier Saturday in the nation’s capital. Columbia advocates joined thousands of voting rights supporters across the country on the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

Nationwide Marches For Voting Rights Planned For August 28

This Aug. 28, on the 58th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, his eldest son is leading more than 100 organizations to unite behind voting rights. Martin Luther King III and other civil rights leaders have scheduled a march in Washington and cities across the country demanding that Congress pass legislation to protect and expand voting rights at a time when Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country have passed or introduced hundreds of new voting restrictions.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Voting rights rally in Iowa City on Saturday

IOWA CITY — Iowa voters and activists will rally Saturday on the Pentacrest of the University of Iowa campus to demand an end to voter suppression by the Iowa Legislature. After the rally, participants will march from Old Capitol to the Ped Mall. The rally will begin at 2 p.m....

