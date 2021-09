A chronic dine-and-dasher has been arrested by Iowa City Police. 26-year-old Amos Lavela is accused of skipping out on two different tabs at The Vine on Prentiss Street within the span of 18 hours. The first was a bill for $18 on August 11th just after 7:15pm. The second was for $21 on August 12th just after 12:45pm.