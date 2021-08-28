Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

CR woman arrested after crashing into Swisher bridge

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cedar Rapids woman faces drunk driving charges after authorities say she crashed into a bridge in Swisher. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy found a 2020 Toyota RAV4 that had hit part of a bridge near the intersection of Swisher View Drive and 3rd Street just after 10:30 Wednesday night. Investigators say they were told 38-year-old Jane Jakobsen of Jackson Woods Court NW had been driving the vehicle and crashed it into the bridge after she swerved to avoid hitting a dog.

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swisher, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Accidents
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Swisher, IA
Accidents
Swisher, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Traffic
Johnson County, IA
Accidents
County
Johnson County, IA
Johnson County, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#Traffic Accident#Cr#Jackson Woods Court Nw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy