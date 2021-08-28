CR woman arrested after crashing into Swisher bridge

A Cedar Rapids woman faces drunk driving charges after authorities say she crashed into a bridge in Swisher. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy found a 2020 Toyota RAV4 that had hit part of a bridge near the intersection of Swisher View Drive and 3rd Street just after 10:30 Wednesday night. Investigators say they were told 38-year-old Jane Jakobsen of Jackson Woods Court NW had been driving the vehicle and crashed it into the bridge after she swerved to avoid hitting a dog.