Lex Gillette earns silver in Paralympics long jump

It was one of those classic late Friday nights at the U.S. Open and the crowds were entirely up for it. At Arthur Ashe Stadium a partisan group went bonkers over Frances Tiafoe dispatching Andrey Rublev in an epic five-set match. Meanwhile, over at the Louis Armstrong Court, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Roberto Bautista went the distance. There the true star of the proceedings announced herself by chugging not one, but two expensive beers with the eyes of Queens upon her.