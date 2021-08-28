Cancel
Alton, IL

Sponsors Show Great Pride With Success Of Movie Night At Killion Park Finale On Anniversary Of Star Chadwick Boseman's Death

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
ALTON - The final Big Screen Movie Night at James Killion Park at Salu is at 7 p.m. Saturday and it concludes with the big-screen blockbuster “Black Panther.” Tonight's Movie Night commemorates and celebrates on anniversary death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. He died at age 43 on Aug. 28, 2020, of issues related to colon cancer. Sheila Goins, one of the coordinators, said last Saturday night was an “amazing night” with more than 100 at Killion Park. Three Continue Reading

