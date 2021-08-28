Bob Huggins and His Love For The State of West Virginia is Everlasting

On April 6, 2007, Bob Huggins came home. “It’s great to be home,” Huggins said in his introductory press conference after being hired by West Virginia University. In the first five words of his press conference, Huggins had already mentioned how close the state of West Virginia is to him. From sitting on his grandfather’s lap to listen to the games on the radio to playing three seasons for the Mountaineers, Huggins has always called Morgantown, West Virginia home.