Video Preview: Ole Miss wide receivers and tight ends

By Ben Garrett
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we take a look at the Ole Miss wide receivers and tight ends, as the Rebels finish off week three of fall camp practices. Ole Miss, ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches poll, opens its season on Mon., Sept. 6. versus the Louisville Cardinals in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. Ole Miss lost its top two pass-catchers, wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah, from last season's 5-5 squad. However, the Rebels return a number of capable targets for quarterback Matt Corral, from veterans Braylon Sanders, Casey Kelly, John Rhys Plumlee, Chase Rogers, Dontario Drummond, Jonathan Mingo and Dannis Jackson, to newcomers Hudson Wolfe, Qua Davis, Brandon Buckhaulter, JJ Henry, Jahcour Pearson and Bralon Brown, among others.

