Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts’ DeForest Buckner Listed as ‘Sleeper’ for NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award for 2021

By Stampede Blue
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks listed his Top 5 ‘sleeper’ candidates for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021 season. Colts’ defensive tackle DeForest Buckner comes in at No. 1. Brooks writes, in part, “Buckner’s ability to crush the pocket as a pass rusher/run defender sets the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Sleeper#American Football#Nfl Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLYardbarker

Former Cardinals WR KeeSean Johnson Signs with Eagles

Johnson played 18 games for Arizona in two seasons. He was left inactive for most of the 2020 season, but worked his way into a role for the last six weeks. He finished the year with 15 catches on 23 targets for 7.52 yards per reception. He was fifth amongst...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFLletsbeardown.com

Robinson Says He's Been Frustrated With Bears.

The Chicago Bears and wide receiver Allen Robinson definitely haven't seen eye to eye on a couple of things over the last couple of months. While they both agree on the potential and talent of quarterback Justin Fields, there's still a bit of a rift between Robinson and the team.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Truth About Cam Newton's Release

Plaxico Burress: "Bill Belichick cut Cam Newton because he was not vaccinated. That is the absolute truth. He will never be able to come out and say it publicly, but he was released because he was not vaccinated, you can't depend on him, and he would be unreliable going forward as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. You couldn't depend on him to be there for you every week."
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Concerned About Todd McShay Today

ESPN college football sideline reporter Todd McShay is trending on social media today as fans react to his hit during the Alabama vs. Miami game. Last year, the veteran ESPN college football reporter had to leave a Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game following a concerning appearance. McShay was later able to return to the sideline in the coming weeks and the specific reason for his departure was not disclosed.
NFLfantasypros.com

5 Potential Starters to Stash (2021 Fantasy Football)

Here are potential starters to stash for the 2021 fantasy football season. And you can see the rest of my recent work below to prepare for your fantasy football drafts. Average Draft Position referenced using FantasyPros consensus ADP for half-PPR formats. Get a FREE 6-month upgrade with our special offer...
FootballSports Illustrated

Bowser Dominated Broncos, Impressed Gus Malzahn and Dillon Gabriel

Orlando, Fla. - After falling down 21 points in the first quarter against the Broncos Thursday night, the Knights were looking for answers. Running back Isaiah Bowser was the solution, running for 172 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries, and adding four grabs for 29 yards. Knights quarterback Dillon...
NFLchatsports.com

Alvin Kamara again ranks top-15 on NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2021 list

“In order to stop a guy like that, you need all 11 people on defense and people from the sideline”. No. 14 on @nflnetwork's #NFLTop100: @A_kamara6 pic.twitter.com/Yt2xqG5ikB. — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 22, 2021. Alvin Kamara’s peers across the NFL still don’t seem to understand just how great of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy