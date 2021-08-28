Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts: Philip Rivers’ postgame interview after first win as HS coach is awesome

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers #17 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) For the first time in 17 years, former Indianapolis Colts and San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is not putting on the pads. After retiring from the game following one of the best careers any quarterback has ever had, Rivers has made the transition to coaching.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Las Vegas#American Football#Hs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts signing former Texans WR after TY Hilton news is a smart move

The Indianapolis Colts‘ wide receiving corps will never draw as much attention as the star-studded units teams like the Buccaneers, Chiefs and Cowboys have, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a deeper group in the league. However, the Colts’ depth at the position took a hit over the weekend when...
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow released by Jaguars: Former Heisman Trophy winner joins list of notable all-time NFL roster cuts

Tim Tebow's incredibly unique athletic career took yet another turn on Tuesday, when he failed to survive the Jaguars' first round of roster cuts. After a rocky debut as an NFL tight end, the former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner saw his time in Jacksonville come to an abrupt end. And while him getting yet another NFL opportunity seems like a long shot, Tebow's career has certainly taught us that few things are not beyond the realm of possibility.
NFLinquirer.com

Carson Wentz’s selfishness continues to hurt the Eagles | Marcus Hayes

The Eagles need Carson Wentz to play for the Colts in 2021 to maximize the return from the worst trade in Philadelphia history. That grows less likely every day that Carson “Personal Decision” Wentz isn’t fully vaccinated. If the Colts reach the playoffs, then Wentz must take 70% of Indy’s...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Colts QB Andrew Luck shows up at Colorado high school football practice

Andrew Luck was back on the football field. Through mutual friends at the Breckenridge Ski Resort in Summit County, Colorado, Luck reached out to Summit High School assistant football coach Rob Gannon about coming to a practice last month, according to a story in summitdaily.com. The coaches told the players...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Philip Rivers is Really Enjoying Coaching High School Football

St. Michael Catholic beat McIntosh, 49-0, on Thursday night at Fairhope Municipal Stadium in Philip Rivers' high school coaching debut. Rivers was very excited not just by the result, but by everything else. Via ESPN:. "Tonight was special. Shoot, I'm looking over and dad's standing on the track, mom's in...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers needs stitches after getting clocked during HS team celebration

He might be retired from the NFL, but former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and now high school football coach Philip Rivers still can’t avoid getting clocked in the head. During the celebration of St. Michael Catholic’s 24 – 21 upset win over Jackson, Rivers, now the head coach of St. Michael Catholic, got clocked on the nose by a stray water cooler filled with ice. His nose might be bloody, and he may require stitches on that said nose, but Rivers could care less about that. Via AL.com:
NFLCBS Sports

Philip Rivers leads Alabama high school to 49-0 win in head coaching debut

Philip Rivers strived toward two dreams as an Alabama youth: playing in the NFL and serving as a high school football coach like his father. The NC State product made his first dream a reality in 2004, when he entered the NFL with the Chargers and proceeded to play 17 seasons in the league.
NFLUSA Today

Colts' 53-man roster prediction after preseason win vs. Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts are just one game away from preparing for the regular season with only the preseason finale standing in their way. Before we get there, it’s time to take a look at another roster prediction. This roster prediction will look a little similar to the one following the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philip Rivers Suffered An Injury After His Team’s Upset Win

Philip Rivers wasted no time earning his first signature win as the head coach of St. Michael Catholic’s football team. However, the former Pro Bowl quarterback actually suffered an injury after the school’s win over No. 8 Jackson. The celebratory ice bath for Rivers was supposed to hit his back....
NFLchatsports.com

Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster projection after win against Vikings

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: Head coach Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) The Indianapolis Colts will have some tough decisions to make in the coming days, as their roster will have to be trimmed down to the regulation 53 players before they open the season against the Seahawks.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts sign WR Keke Coutee to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the practice squad, the team announced Thursday. Coutee, 24, is the 16th and final addition to the practice squad. The other 15 players were announced on Wednesday. Coutee was a fourth-round pick with the Houston Texans in the 2018 NFL draft out of Texas Tech.

Comments / 0

Community Policy