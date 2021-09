Colts G Quenton Nelson said he’s glad his foot injury was sustained during training camp and is “doing everything I can” to be ready for Week 1. “I was just thankful it happened now,” Nelson said, via Dave Griffiths of Fox59. “Thankful that they said five weeks recovery time because that would give me time to get back for Week 1. I was just thankful that it wasn’t worse. I’m doing everything I can to get back for Week 1.”