Hurricane Ida barreling toward US, may approach Gulf Coast as Cat 4 storm
AccuWeather Global Weather Center – August 28 – Hurricane Ida, after making two landfalls over western Cuba later during the day on Friday, was barreling into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. AccuWeather forecasters warned that Ida, headed over exceptionally warm waters, was likely to rapidly intensify and approach the U.S. coast as Category 4 hurricane. Meteorologists warned residents along the central Gulf Coast that time is running out to prepare for the storm or evacuate the storm’s projected path.www.panolian.com
Comments / 0