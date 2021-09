Thomas Tuchel believes Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea will face a major “stress test” against Liverpool at Anfield.Club-record £98million recruit Lukaku enjoyed the perfect start by netting on his second Chelsea debut in last weekend’s 2-0 win at ArsenalBut manager Tuchel is acutely aware of the scale of task awaiting both the Belgium hitman and his Chelsea side on Saturday.Tipping Lukaku to thrive in the greatest pressure situations, Tuchel admitted facing Liverpool will help hone how the Blues gel with their new attacking spearhead.“He’s had one match with us which was pretty impressive and a good start,” said Tuchel. “And from...