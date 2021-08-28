Pritzker Vetoes Ambulance Reimbursement Bill; Ambulance Group To Seek Override

(AP Photo/Robert Ray, File) Governor J.B. Pritzker is threatening to veto a clean energy compromise deal. The newly reached compromise between Senate Democrats and labor leaders is being hailed as a job-saving, planet-protecting, corruption-fighting measure. Pritzker says the current plan doesn’t go far enough in terms of ethics and transparency, must end carbon emissions by a certain date, and needs to be vetted. Tension over the issue is growing between the Pritzker administration and Senate President Don Harmon’s staff.