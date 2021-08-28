Lexington’s Fable In Kentucky Takes Charcuterie To The Next Level And We’re Here For It
By Sarah McCosham
Charcuterie boards are the perfect meal if you’re a snacker: a little of this, a little of that, all laid out in an Insta-perfect presentation. And Lexington’s Fable Charcuterie takes these meat-and-cheese boards to the next level, creating the absolute perfect arrangement of eats. Lexington’s original charcuterie kitchen and wine bar, Fable Charcuterie + Wine is on a mission to save Kentuckians from bad vino and boring cheese boards, offering myriad delicious offerings for newbies and adventurous foodies alike.
What's your go-to meat-and-cheese combination? Have you tried the boards from Fable Charcuterie in Kentucky before? Learn more, including how to order and customize your own perfect board, at the Fable Charcuterie + Wine Facebook page.
