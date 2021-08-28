Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison County, OH

Western Magnesium bringing first-of-its-kind industry to Harrison Co. — and 200 permanent jobs along with it

By JD Long
Harrison News-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK—Harrison County officials were recently informed of another new business venture that could occupy a spot on Industrial Park Road. Just one week prior, it was revealed that Nottingham Solar would be taking up residence in Athens Township for a solar farm. And along with the 20 part- and full-time jobs Nottingham is proposing, the Western Magnesium Corporation’s move to Harrison County will add 200 more into the mix.

www.harrisonnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Harrison County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Harrison County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Exercise#Harrison Co#Nottingham Solar#Western Magnesium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy