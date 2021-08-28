Western Magnesium bringing first-of-its-kind industry to Harrison Co. — and 200 permanent jobs along with it
NEW YORK—Harrison County officials were recently informed of another new business venture that could occupy a spot on Industrial Park Road. Just one week prior, it was revealed that Nottingham Solar would be taking up residence in Athens Township for a solar farm. And along with the 20 part- and full-time jobs Nottingham is proposing, the Western Magnesium Corporation’s move to Harrison County will add 200 more into the mix.www.harrisonnewsherald.com
