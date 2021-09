During today's Xbox Gamescom showcase event, Humble Games revealed that its line-up of indie games will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass. In an all-new trailer, several games were showcased, spanning a number of different genres. The games are expected to release "later this year and beyond." For those that might be on the fence about trying these games, Game Pass should provide the perfect opportunity to check out some titles that gamers might otherwise be hesitant about! The trailer can be found at the top of this page, and the full list of games can be found below: