Mich. sanctuary provides comfort for senior dogs to live out their days

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — With a bounce in his step that belies his age, 15-year-old Drake, an Aussiedoodle, led the pack on a gentle stroll to their Whiteford Township back yard before the heat of the day set in.

Josey, a 9-year-old beagle-basset hound mix easily distracted by his nose, plodded slowly along and brought up the rear of the group. Megan, a 13-year-old chow chow mix dealing with vertigo recently, opted to stay behind and rest.

After a while in the sun, a 10-year-old shar-pei mix headed to her special spot — a patch of dirt surrounded by weeds. Other members of the pack have to earn the privilege of entering “Shelly’s Lair.”

That peaceful morning earlier this week was like so many others at Dirty Paws Agape Haven, a small sanctuary for senior dogs. Founded by Dr. Tom Pappas and his three daughters, the nonprofit provides a permanent home for older canines to live out the rest of their days in comfort.

“Each day is a gift,” Dr. Pappas said. “It just feels right, like this is where I should be.”

The doctor is a cardiologist with ProMedica. After his youngest daughter’s high school graduation in 2017, he fell victim to empty nest syndrome.

“I really had a sit-down with myself around this time thinking, what do I really want to do?” he said.

A few months later, he was perusing dog adoption websites and came upon an older brown Chihuahua named Bruiser at Heritage Farms Animal Rescue in Liberty Center, Ohio. Dr. Pappas had never intentionally adopted a senior dog before, but the dog’s story struck him in a way he’d never experienced before.

The rescue wrote that Bruiser was sad and confused, but showed signs of having had a very loving home at some point in his life.

“He needed to come here,” Dr. Pappas said. “It was one of the few times in life there was clarity. There was no doubt.”

He adopted the dog in December that year, renaming him Walter. The two are fiercely bonded, and Walter became the inspiration for the sanctuary.

“There are a lot more Walters out there,” Dr. Pappas said. “It chose me. This is it. This is what I want to do.”

He was living in Sylvania at the time but was already planning to move somewhere with some land. He purchased the approximately 20-acre Whiteford Township property and built his home and the sanctuary barn at the same time.

Dr. Pappas decided “dirty paws” represented senior dogs who have lived a lot of life, while agape is the Greek word for the highest form of love. His three daughters — Katherine, 25, Maria, 24, and Naya, 22 — all play significant roles in running the sanctuary and their father says he couldn’t do it without them.

“We really collaborate on everything,” Maria Pappas said. “We all bring different things to the rescue.”

Megan was the first dog at the sanctuary, arriving in May, 2020. She came from a loving family in Detroit, but her owners had been in failing health. She had been kept in a kennel outside for several years because her people weren’t able to care for her inside.

Coco, a Rottweiler who is at least 10 years old, is the most recent addition. She came from the Toledo Humane Society about a month ago and was a victim of severe neglect. She was minutes from being euthanized at the shelter when she finally stood up on her own. The shelter transferred her to Dirty Paws, where Dr. Pappas said “she’s waking up.”

“With the senior dogs, the bond is so immediate and deep, the second you get in the car,” he said. “Once they start getting comfortable and love you, it’s like, bam. It’s a spiritual thing.”

There are seven dogs at the sanctuary now, and a number of volunteers help care for them. LeeAnn Kosch, of Summerfield Township, spends a couple hours twice a week handling various tasks and simply spending time with the canines.

“It’s hard to describe. It’s so peaceful,” Mrs. Kosch said. “They all have different personalities, and to see them come out and be in an atmosphere where they feel comfortable and at home, that’s the best thing. I get more from them than they get from me.”

Dr. Pappas and his daughters agree. Spending time with the dogs helps them relax, and the animals have taught them many things simply by being who they are.

“It’s a whole other level of patience and communication,” Maria Pappas said. “Your presence and the way you approach the dogs or other people, that’s communication too, not just your words, your tone. That makes [Dr. Pappas] a better physician, and us better friends and employees.”

“It sounds cliché, but they will give back more than you ever imagined,” Dr. Pappas added.

Dirty Paws has room for about a dozen dogs, but Dr. Pappas intends to limit the number to about 10. Keeping the operation small allows them to devote more time and resources to ensuring each individual dog is living their best possible life for as long as they have left.

“One of the hardest things for us to do, but maybe our biggest role, is their transition to death, making sure they are comfortable and surrounded by love,” Dr. Pappas said. “That’s what we can do for them, and that’s what we have to do for them.”

Three Dirty Paws dogs — Deacon, Ellie, and Bear — have passed away. All three died naturally without euthanasia, and Dr. Pappas was able to be present with each one. Some of their ashes are buried inside the sanctuary’s fencing, marked by engraved stones and visited daily by canines and humans alike.

New pack members are very slowly and carefully integrated into the larger group. The dogs have kennels, but generally aren’t closed into them. They have the freedom to choose where they want to be and most often also have open access to go outside when they please.

“They’re so entitled to what they’re finally getting,” Mrs. Kosch said. “To be able to be a part of that is just phenomenal.”

The Pappas family has no specific plans for their sanctuary, which has been funded in its infancy primarily by Dr. Pappas.

“We’re just doing this day to day and going to see where it leads us,” he said.

The sanctuary is not open to the general public and does not adopt out dogs. For more information or to donate, visit dirtypawsagapehaven.dog .