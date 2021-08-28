Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/28: Quarterbacks, Fitting In, and Unequal Equals

By Barry McBride
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a “team game”, you know. Football. A game of equals, working together, to achieve a common purpose: pushing an inflated leathery object across a goal line (or preventing the opponent from doing the same). Without a strong set of teammates, a lone outstanding player can’t single-handedly alter the NFL fate of an otherwise horrible unit, and control the location of the leathery object all on his own. Ask Archie Manning*. Or Tim Couch.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Couch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Cleveland Browns News#Nfl Com#Sporting News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL247Sports

Ron Rivera comments on Cam Newton after Patriots cut former MVP

Ron Rivera is very familiar with Cam Newton, dating back to their days together at Carolina. But the Washington Football Team coach was not really phased after the news came out that Newton was cut by the New England Patriots. "It did pop up on our radar, but just so...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLYardbarker

Former Cardinals WR KeeSean Johnson Signs with Eagles

Johnson played 18 games for Arizona in two seasons. He was left inactive for most of the 2020 season, but worked his way into a role for the last six weeks. He finished the year with 15 catches on 23 targets for 7.52 yards per reception. He was fifth amongst...
NFLYardbarker

Who Is New Cleveland Browns QB Nick Mullens?

Mullens is probably not a household name in the Midwest; however, he is well known on the West Coast. His NFL career consists of three seasons at San Francisco backing up starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Playing Experience. Because he was backup to Jimmy G who unfortunately is prone to injury,...
NFLUSA Today

GM Nick Caserio explains why the Texans released WR Keke Coutee

HOUSTON — Keke Coutee’s time with the Houston Texans came to an end Tuesday afternoon when he became one of 24 players who did not make the 53-man roster as part of the NFL’s cutdown day. A day following his release from the Texans, Coutee signed with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad on Wednesday.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Spun

Look: Video Of Sideline Reporter Eating A Banana Going Viral

Earlier this offseason, Will Levis made the decision to transfer from Penn State after failing to unseat Sean Clifford as starting quarterback. The former Penn State backup quarterback decided to make the move to the SEC, transferring to Kentucky. After making the move to Kentucky, one of his videos on social media went viral.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy