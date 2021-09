This Saturday marks the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his celebrated “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial. To honor the occasion, which became a catalyst for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, over 100 organizations will gather on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and in cities across the country to show their support for voting rights and demonstrate against the most recent wave of voter suppression. This year, Republicans, claiming voter fraud, have restricted access to the polls following a historic election turnout in 2020, bolstered by Black and brown communities.