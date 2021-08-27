How Ready Will Wentz be in September for Colts?

Carson Wentz is the newest candidate in the Colts’ desperate search to find a long-term replacement for Andrew Luck. Jacoby Brissett was quickly patched in as the heir to the throne after Luck abruptly retired before the 2019 season. But the results with Brissett at the helm were less than stellar as evidenced by Indianapolis’ 7-9 mark. The journeyman signal-caller was quickly supplanted by longtime Chargers quarterback, Phillip Rivers, for one last curtain call before his storied career came to an end after the conclusion of the 2020 campaign.