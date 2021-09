Leicester City are one of football’s greatest success stories and have been revitalised since Brendan Rodgers appointment, he hit the ground running at the club and since then have won their first major honour since the Premier League. After joining midway through the 18/19 season he made an instant impact for The Foxes. Their 1.2 points per game under Claude Puel and reducing the 1.4 goals conceded per match to just 0.9. This form continued into the following seasons and last year only missed out on the UEFA Champions League at the final hurdle.