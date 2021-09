At least 20 people have died in the last week near Kabul airport during attempts to flee Afghanistan by plane after Taliban insurgents took over the capital, a Nato official has said.Reports of stampedes and crushing injuries, triggered in part by Taliban fighters firing into the air to control the crowds, have highlighted the chaotic and at times deadly situation in Kabul as thousands seek sanctuary before the airlift operation comes to an end. The deteriorating situation at Hamid Karzai International Airport was confirmed earlier on Sunday by the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), which said seven people had been killed...