Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah admits old brother Nathaniel has been a key influence on his career. Former Blues midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is now with Fulham. Trevoh told the club's website: "I spoke to my brother straight after the Palace game and he was so happy for me because he's been here as well, he's played at Stamford Bridge, he's won the Premier League, so he knows how it feels. Even to this day he's always giving me advice and we keep close to each other, we speak every day.