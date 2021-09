The Rockies need every break they can get on the road. Playing a team with a worse record (Cubs = 55-72; Rockies = 57-67), and since that team had lost 13 in a row at home, it seemed like a good opportunity to get number 15 (14-46 on the road). On Monday, things looked promising when the Rockies carried a 4-1 lead into the fourth. But it was not to be. Jhoulys Chacín and Carlos Estévez allowed the Cubs to tie the game and then Daniel Bard gave up a walk-off homer to Rafael Ortega.