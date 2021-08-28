Dodgers turn to David Price against Rockies
David Price will return to the mound to start Saturday night in the middle contest of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. He is looking to help the host Dodgers rebound from a 4-2 loss to the Rockies on Friday, just their third defeat in their past 19 games. Price (4-2, 3.82 ERA) took the loss Sunday in his most recent outing, but that doesn't mean he failed to make progress, as he has pivoted from a reliever/spot starter this season into a full-fledged member of the rotation.www.dailydodgers.com
Comments / 0