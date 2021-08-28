Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers turn to David Price against Rockies

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Price will return to the mound to start Saturday night in the middle contest of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. He is looking to help the host Dodgers rebound from a 4-2 loss to the Rockies on Friday, just their third defeat in their past 19 games. Price (4-2, 3.82 ERA) took the loss Sunday in his most recent outing, but that doesn't mean he failed to make progress, as he has pivoted from a reliever/spot starter this season into a full-fledged member of the rotation.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBsacramentosun.com

Rockies sock three homers in win over Dodgers

C.J. Cron continued his hot August by crushing a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning and the visiting Colorado Rockies earned a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. Charlie Blackmon and Elias Diaz also hit home runs for the Rockies, who won for the seventh time...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Surging Dodgers aim to continue dominance vs. Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rolling and have only gotten better this week with an influx of returning talent. The Dodgers will look to continue their good fortune on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies, who are only 3-10 against the Dodgers this season.
chatsports.com

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Homestand Begins Against Incosistent Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers added to the San Diego Padres’ woes by completing a series sweep at Petco Park, and now are back at Dodger Stadium for the start of a six-game homestand against a struggling Colorado Rockies team. L.A. enters 10-3 against Colorado this season and took two of...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Dodgers look to get into offensive rhythm vs. Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally are starting to get healthy. Now they need to find an offensive flow with the final month of the season approaching. Their next opportunity will come Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers didn’t put away Saturday’s 5-2 victory until Will Smith had a two-run single in a three-run eighth inning.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Brusdar Graterol Making Start

The Los Angeles Dodgers added to the San Diego Padres’ woes by completing a series sweep at Petco Park, and now are back at Dodger Stadium for the start of a six-game homestand against a struggling Colorado Rockies team. L.A. enters 10-3 against Colorado this season and took two of...
MLBDenver Post

Rockies at Dodgers: Looking ahead at the Aug. 27 game

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.25 ERA) at Dodgers TBA. Freeland is looking much like the pitcher who posted a 2.85 ERA and finished fourth the National League Cy Young Award voting in 2018. The lefty is 4-4 with a 2.53 ERA over his last 11 starts, the sixth-lowest ERA in the big leagues over that time frame. He’s 1-3 with a 2.10 ERA in five road starts over that same span. In two starts against the Dodgers this season, Freeland is 0-2 with a 2.77 ERA. In 14 career starts vs. Los Angeles, Freeland is 2-7 with a 4.14 ERA, including an 0-3 record and 3.55 ERA in seven career starts at Dodger Stadium.
MLBthe-journal.com

Cron, Rockies outhomer Dodgers in 4-2 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) - C.J. Cron hit a mammoth, tiebreaking home run leading off the sixth inning, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Friday night. After striking out twice, Cron sent a 482-foot shot off Andre Jackson next to the bar seating above the Dodgers bullpen in left field for his major league-leading 30th RBI in August and his 23rd homer of the season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Will Smith starting for Dodgers against Atlanta

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Drew Smyly and the Atlanta Braves. Smith is replacing Austin Barnes at catcher and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Smith for 10.7 FanDuel points and he has a $3,700 salary on Monday. Per...
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Drop Two Games to Rockies in Weekend Series

With an opportunity to gain ground in the NL West, the Dodgers dropped two games to the Rockies over the weekend, keeping exact pace with the division-leading Giants. In Sunday’s finale, Colorado was victorious, 5-0. On the East Coast, the Giants lost two games to the NL East-leading Braves, who...
MLBcbslocal.com

Dodgers Suffer 4th Shutout Loss This Season To Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Antonio Senzatela’s losing record and his lack of run support on the road didn’t suggest the pitcher would have much success at Dodger Stadium. His performance on Sunday proved otherwise. Senzatela pitched seven sparkling innings, C.J. Cron slugged a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat...
MLBTrue Blue LA

August 29: Dodgers vs. Rockies

The Dodgers finish off their weekend series against the Rockies on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers recalled Mitch White on Sunday, the fourth straight day a new pitcher was brought up from the minors, an ongoing pattern for the last two months. Dodgers at home this weekend for...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Mindful Of David Price’s Usage For Final Stretch Of Season

When the Los Angeles Dodgers reported for Spring Training, they boasted an excess of starting pitchers and figured to move two of Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Julio Urias into the bullpen. However, then David Price provided them with more flexibility. He expressed a willingness to shift to a relief...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Rockies Series Preview: Do Not Overlook Colorado

As the season progresses quickly toward its final month, the Dodgers are finally rounding into the team man believed they would be from the outset. The lineup is getting healthier, and the addition of Trea Turner has worked out exceedingly well. Despite injuries to Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and others, the starting rotation has continued to thrive thanks to the addition of Max Scherzer, the maturation of Julio Urias, and the Cy Young caliber campaign being put forth by Walker Buehler. The bullpen, despite looking a lot different than many envisioned, has quickly become a strength – never more obviously than Wednesday night in the Dodgers 5-3 16-inning win over the Padres.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Dodgers turn to Max Scherzer vs. Braves

If the Los Angeles Dodgers hope to continue their momentum in advance of a key series that could go a long way toward deciding the National League West, they have the right pitcher lined up for Wednesday night. Los Angeles will send its shiny new toy in Max Scherzer to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy