Dodgers turn to David Price against Rockies

As the season progresses quickly toward its final month, the Dodgers are finally rounding into the team man believed they would be from the outset. The lineup is getting healthier, and the addition of Trea Turner has worked out exceedingly well. Despite injuries to Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and others, the starting rotation has continued to thrive thanks to the addition of Max Scherzer, the maturation of Julio Urias, and the Cy Young caliber campaign being put forth by Walker Buehler. The bullpen, despite looking a lot different than many envisioned, has quickly become a strength – never more obviously than Wednesday night in the Dodgers 5-3 16-inning win over the Padres.