Fans head back to stadiums, some with vax cards and masks

Its hard to believe that Hawkeye football is just a few days away! College football fans are ready for the season to start, and this year the fans will be back in stadiums around the country, including Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City! The Iowa Hawkeyes kick off their season against nationally ranked Indiana on Saturday, and if you're one of the thousands of fans who will be inside Kinnick on game day, there are some things that you need to know before you show up on Saturday.