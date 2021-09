UPDATE: Second shooter sought after police say the gunman may have been chased before firing.Video captured by a Pamplin Media Group reporter appears to show a man firing a handgun near Southwest Second Avenue and Yamhill Street around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22. Portland police officers arrested 65-year-old Dennis G. Anderson of Gresham, but additional video footage shown on social media suggested the incident was a shoot-out involving demonstrators clad in black. On Monday the Portland Police Bureau said it was looking for a second shooter and Anderson may have been chased before opening fire. Police said...