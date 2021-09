LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has been arrested for operating under the influence after a rollover crash in Lynnfield early Saturday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 1 near near the Christmas Tree Shop around 12:30 a.m. found a Chevrolet van that had hit a pole, tearing wires to the ground. The door of the van was ripped off in the crash.