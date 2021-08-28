Cancel
NFL Draft Profile: Micah McFadden, Linebacker, Indiana Hoosiers

Pos: LB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 232

DOB: 1/3/00

Eligible: 2022

Tampa, FL

Plant High School

Micah McFadden

Indiana Hoosiers

Pros:

Pun: Micah McFadden is an intriguing linebacker with positional and role versatility who makes up for average athleticism with elite instincts and strong processing. McFadden primarily plays WILL and occasionally MIKE in the Hoosier’s scheme and displays great feel and play speed when defending the run. He combines borderline elite instincts with lightning-quick processing of his keys and impressive snap timing to swiftly burst in the direction of the run and has good short-area acceleration and fluid hips to knife through gaps while contorting his body at odd angles to sneak into the backfield. McFadden exudes competitive toughness, despite being undersized, he physically engages offensive linemen attempting to block him by dropping his shoulder into their chest and often (for a WILL of his size) displacing them at the POA. Furthermore, McFadden brings value on passing downs where Indiana often blitzed him up the A gaps like a dive bomber. McFadden shows nuance on his blitzes, setting up interior offensive linemen with a jab step in one direction, then bursting in the opposite direction and attacking half the man with a dip-rip move. Furthermore, if his move doesn’t effectively land, his competitive and physical toughness is on display as he is constantly fighting through contact with his hands and driving his feet to get past the block. In addition, McFadden shows flashes in Zone coverage, gaining solid depth on hook zones, using his quick processing to identify routes and subtly using his hands to get into the hip pocket of receivers while moving his feet to stay in phase. Finally, McFadden’s motor is constantly revving, whether it’s chasing down runs from the backside, screens across the sideline or vertical passes downfield, coaches will love his effort and tenacity. Subscribe for full article

