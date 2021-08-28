Head-on collision kills two in Sandusky County

FREMONT — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a two-car crash in Sandusky County late Friday.

Logan Graham, 18, of Helena, Ohio, was driving west on County Road 41 near County Road 108 in Jackson Township when he went left of the center line and struck an eastbound Nissan Altima head-on about 10:21 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Fremont post. Jonathan Ottney, 38, of Fremont, who was driving the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Graham was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where he is in critical condition. His passenger, a minor whom troopers did not identify, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County Coroner’s Office, Helena Fire Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.