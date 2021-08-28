Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandusky County, OH

Head-on collision kills two in Sandusky County

By The Blade
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rv7Ct_0bfiXt5l00

FREMONT — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a two-car crash in Sandusky County late Friday.

Logan Graham, 18, of Helena, Ohio, was driving west on County Road 41 near County Road 108 in Jackson Township when he went left of the center line and struck an eastbound Nissan Altima head-on about 10:21 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Fremont post. Jonathan Ottney, 38, of Fremont, who was driving the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Graham was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where he is in critical condition. His passenger, a minor whom troopers did not identify, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County Coroner’s Office, Helena Fire Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
505
Followers
717
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandusky County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Government
Fremont, OH
Government
City
Helena, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
County
Sandusky County, OH
State
Ohio State
Sandusky County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Sandusky County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Fremont, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Head On Collision#St Vincent#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Helena Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Monroe County, OHPosted by
The Blade

Motorcyclist critically hurt in Monroe County crash

MONROE -- A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in crash early Saturday on Newport Road in Berlin Township, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported. The 30-year-old Monroe man, whom deputies did not further identify in a statement, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition following the crash just after midnight on a curve west of Swan Creek. The operator of the 1994 Harley-Davidson motorcycle did not wear a helmet at the time of the crash, deputies said, while it was not immediately known if excessive speed or impairment played a role.
Wood County, OHPosted by
The Blade

Two die in Wood County crash

WAYNE, Ohio — Two people died when a car collided with a tractor-trailer Thursday evening at a rural Wood County intersection. Car driver Magdalena Torres, 43, and passenger Aurelia Torres, 18, both of Portage, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene of the 7:37 p.m. crash at Mermill Road and State Rt. 199 in Montgomery Township west of Wayne, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lucas County, OHPosted by
The Blade

Two charged with attempted theft of catalytic converter

TEMPERANCE — Two Lucas County men face charges after a Bedford Township homeowner allegedly caught them trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle. Michael Biegaj, 53, of Oregon, and Philip Skiles, 29, of Toledo, were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence in the 1000 block of Sterns Road on Sunday afternoon when the 32-year-old homeowner confronted them, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said Friday.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Man shot in North Toledo

A man exiting a van to go to work Tuesday afternoon in North Toledo was shot in the upper right leg by an occupant of a vehicle that pulled up alongside his, Toledo police report.
Posted by
The Blade

South Toledo toddler's death remains unsolved one year later

One year ago hundreds of people began a desperate search for a little boy reported missing from an apartment complex in South Toledo. Local authorities and volunteers, some who drove long distances to help, spent five brutally hot, muggy days searching for 3-year-old Braylen Noble, who was autistic and nonverbal, after he was reported missing Sept. 4, 2020, from the Hunter’s Ridge Apartments on Gibraltar Heights Drive. They navigated dangerous terrain thick with underbrush in and around around Swan Creek.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Arrest made in February fight murder

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the Feb. 26 shooting murder of Tyrone Gregory, 61, Toledo police said Wednesday. Charged with murder was Phillip Henry, of the 1000 block of Oakwood Avenue, who was booked Wednesday into the Lucas County jail.
Lucas County, OHPosted by
The Blade

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 9/2

Dogs killed Aug. 20 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:. Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Earthwork emergency closes lane on I-75 at DiSalle Bridge

The Earth may have moved for the Ohio Department of Transportation — and not in a good way for I-75 motorists. A problem with a recently constructed embankment built as part of the DiSalle Bridge project prompted ODOT to close the northbound right lane indefinitely Wednesday evening.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Toledo abortion clinic survives legal challenge

A Lucas County judge this week rejected a religious group’s attempt to shutter Toledo’s last remaining abortion clinic. Judge Lori Olender ordered the dismissal of the civil case against Capital Care, a Sylvania Avenue abortion clinic, that had been pending in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court. The case was filed by the Thomas More Society, a staunchly anti-abortion national public interest firm, on behalf of anti-abortion activist Jeffrey Barefoot and two religious anti-abortion groups with which Mr. Barefoot is affiliated.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Interrupting Toledo's violence

Toledo’s four new violence interrupters are set to begin their work this month. Their mission will be to prevent gun violence by intervening with residents to de-escalate tensions before they boil over.

Comments / 0

Community Policy