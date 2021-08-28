Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Evictions resume in St. Louis after Supreme Court ruling

By associatedpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — Evictions are resuming in St. Louis now that the U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing the latest eviction moratorium. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mayor Tishaura Jones and other St. Louis leaders are urging tenants with financial hardship to take advantage of federal help to pay their rent. The Supreme Court ruling on Thursday ended nearly 18 months of laws and public health orders suspending evictions as the nation struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic. But the ruling comes as Missouri and St. Louis-area officials are struggling to roll out rental relief programs.

