Cristiano Ronaldo has left the Portugal camp early to undergo the five-day isolation period needed before he can join up with Manchester United. Ronaldo sealed his £20m return to Old Trafford on deadline day but is yet to link up with his new teammates as he has been away with Portugal, where he became the leading scorer in the history of men's international football when he bagged his 111th goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Ireland.