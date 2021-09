The game of football is an entire team game, where every player on the team can be essential to any given win. Sometimes your team can get contributions from unlikely sources, which can be the difference in whether or not a team finds success. Look at what the New York Giants did after finding Victor Cruz. That team was missing a difference-maker on offense, and Cruz ended up helping lead the Giants to a Super Bowl title. This is one of the most beautiful aspects of the game because a player no one knows can become a hero. With all that being said, who will be the rookies that come out of nowhere and make a name for themselves in 2021?