Public Health

'Back to normal' could be the worst thing to happen for some seniors | Senior Lifestyles

By Life
Mercer Island Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen will things get back to normal, we wonder. Isn’t it what we all want?. In fact, “getting back to normal” might be the worst thing that could happen for our nation’s oldest and most vulnerable population. COVID-19 laid bare the tragedy of the way our nation warehouses older adults in long-term care facilities, thanks to public policy biased in favor of institutional care. I was horrified by the reality of this “system” when I met my future father-in-law, Bill, in a nursing home two decades ago, and I’m horrified by it now.

