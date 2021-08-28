Cancel
Ravens-Washington: What to Watch, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
 7 days ago

BALTIMORE — The Ravens made the short trip to Washington, for the final preseason game at FedEx Field.

Baltimore is riding a 19-game winning streak in the preseason and a victory will secure the NFL record.

Where to Watch

WBAL (Baltimore), WJLA (Washington, D.C.), WGAL (York/Lancaster/ Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW (Roanoke, Va.), WUPV (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ (Norfolk, Va.), WMDT (Delmarva area) & WWCP (State College/Johnstown/Altoona, Pa.)

How to Listen

WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Ravens -3.5

Four Quarters: What to Watch

1. Will Lamar Jackson Play?

The Ravens waived quarterback Kenji Bahar, which means Lamar Jackson could play a few snaps. Trace McSorley is currently sidelined with a back injury, which leaves Jackson and Tyler Huntley as the only healthy quarterback on the roster. It would be improbable for the Ravens to dress one quarterback for the game. When asked whether he would play in the preseason finale, Jackson replied: “That’s up to Coach [John Harbaugh]. I’d love to play [and] get out there with my guys, but that’s Coach’s decision. I’m with him, whatever he decides.” Jackson does need to get more acclimated to his wide receivers and overhauled offensive line.

2. The Battle for Left Guard

Rookie third-round pick Ben Cleveland missed the first two preseason games because of a concussion. He returned to practice Monday but has been a limited participant throughout the week. As a result, Cleveland's availability is unclear. This means Ben Powers could begin the season as the starter. "He’s more experienced now, so I think he’s improving and doing well," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "Right now, I think he’s taking advantage of the opportunity bestowed upon him.”

3. Young Safeties Have Huge Opportunity

Undrafted rookie Ar’Darius Washington has flashed throughout training camp and has a shot to make the final 53-man roster. He is battling second-year player Geno Stone, who has also shined in both preseason games. At 5 feet 8, 176 pounds, Washington is undersized by his has nose for finding the football. Stone had two interceptions in the first preseason game against the Saints and was effective against the Panthers. This decision could come down to who can make an impact on special teams.

4. Will OLB Jaylon Ferguson Make the Final 53

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale has heaped praise on outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson. However, he acknowledged that this is a critical year for the third-year player and he will have to compete for snaps. The Ravens selected a pair of edge rushers — Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes — in this year's draft and both players will be pushing for playing time. The Ravens also signed veteran Justin Houston during training camp. Ferguson has played with more fire this preseason and he'll need to maintain that level of play against Washington.

Preseason Facts

  • The Ravens have not lost a preseason game since 2015, posting an impressive 19-0 record dating back to 2016. The 19 straight wins tie (GB, 1959-62) for the longest such streak in NFL history.
  • Under head coach John Harbaugh (2008- 21), Baltimore has compiled a 39-12 record in preseason play.
  • The Ravens are 66-32 all-time in preseason play.
  • The Ravens are 34-15 all-time in preseason home games, producing wins in 19 of their last 22 contests in Baltimore.
  • The Ravens are 32-17 all-time in preseason road games, winning 16 of their last 21 such contests.

Prediction

Ravens 26, Washington 16

RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
