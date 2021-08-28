Cancel
NFL

Saturday Sports: Beginning NFL Season Already Marked By COVID-19 Outbreaks

 7 days ago

Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media discusses the impact COVID-19 outbreaks could have on the NFL and college football seasons, the Yankee’s recent win streak and the upcoming U.S. Open. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

