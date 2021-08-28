Cancel
Iowa Pharmacists Being Warned Of Fraudulent Prescriptions

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 7 days ago

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy reports they have been notified of multiple fraudulent prescriptions for Promethazine with Codeine being faxed into pharmacies within the state. They are warning pharmacists to be diligent when filling these prescriptions that are appearing to come from local or area prescribers and contain authentic-looking signatures. These are presented on realistic looking tamper-proof prescription paper and are usually accompanied by the prescription for a “Z-Pak.” The contact information for the prescriber may not be listed correctly. Pharmacists are being asked to verify all non-electronically submitted prescriptions for Promethazine with Codeine with the prescriber using a known phone or contact number.

