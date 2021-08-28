Corteva Agriscience Donates For Regional Agricultural Education

Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom (LHAITC) has received a $2,500 donation from their partners, Corteva Agriscience. The money will be used for the continuing education of students and teachers in 21 school districts about where their food, fuel and fibers originate. Free lessons and resources are available to any teacher in Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Shelby and West Pottawattamie Counties. Education Program Coordinator, Melanie Bruck, conducts in-person and virtual programming with about 20 to 30 minutes spent on topics that focus on agriculture and agricultural systems. “If we really want kids to learn about agriculture, then we need to provide them with firsthand experiences,” she says. “It is important also to introduce teachers to the many ways they can teach science and social studies standards by using and incorporating agricultural examples.” Corteva contributes to many community-based organizations with consideration for outreach grants to communities where Corteva sales representatives, farmer dealers, employees and customers live and work that support quality-of-life initiatives to create an improved, sustainable lifestyle for people worldwide. Local schools that are utilizing the programming include Ar-We-Va, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Denison, Exira, Glidden-Ralston, IKM-Manning, Kuemper Catholic and St. Rose of Lima.