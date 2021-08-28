Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll, IA

Corteva Agriscience Donates For Regional Agricultural Education

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom (LHAITC) has received a $2,500 donation from their partners, Corteva Agriscience. The money will be used for the continuing education of students and teachers in 21 school districts about where their food, fuel and fibers originate. Free lessons and resources are available to any teacher in Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Shelby and West Pottawattamie Counties. Education Program Coordinator, Melanie Bruck, conducts in-person and virtual programming with about 20 to 30 minutes spent on topics that focus on agriculture and agricultural systems. “If we really want kids to learn about agriculture, then we need to provide them with firsthand experiences,” she says. “It is important also to introduce teachers to the many ways they can teach science and social studies standards by using and incorporating agricultural examples.” Corteva contributes to many community-based organizations with consideration for outreach grants to communities where Corteva sales representatives, farmer dealers, employees and customers live and work that support quality-of-life initiatives to create an improved, sustainable lifestyle for people worldwide. Local schools that are utilizing the programming include Ar-We-Va, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Denison, Exira, Glidden-Ralston, IKM-Manning, Kuemper Catholic and St. Rose of Lima.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carroll, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Business
Carroll, IA
Education
City
Carroll, IA
Local
Iowa Society
City
Denison, IA
Local
Iowa Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agricultural Education#Continuing Education#Charity#Ar We Va#Ikm Manning#Kuemper Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy