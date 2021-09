When I think of Idaho in general, there are definitely some smells that come to mind. And most of them are good. Sure, there's the occasional smoke and farm animal smell can permeate the air in a less than pleasant way. But often the air is crisp and it smells... green. Lot of trees, after all. That outdoorsy woodsy smell when you're on a hike and of course the rivers and lakes. Idaho tends to be a treat for the olfactory system. But what about a scent that's Boise specific?